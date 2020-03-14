2 R.I. casinos close down for a week for deep cleaning

Two Rhode Island casinos say they have closed their doors for at least a week for deep cleaning to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino stopped their operations at midnight on Saturday.

A limited number of employees will still be working to sanitize the facilities during the closure.

Workers directly affected will be able to get unemployment benefits, casino officials said.

Both employ approximately 2,500 workers.

