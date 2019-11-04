LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck carrying scrap metal rolled over in Littleton, prompting two ramp closures.
The truck rolled over on the ramp from Route 2 eastbound to Interstate 495 southbound before 8 a.m.
This prompted state police to close that ramp, as well as the I-495 southbound to Route 2 eastbound ramp.
State police have not said if anyone was injured.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)