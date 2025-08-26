RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Randolph police cruisers crashed while responding to a robbery Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, around 1:20 p.m., Randolph police responded to an armed robbery involving an armed suspect at Prestige Gas on North Main Street, according to officials.

Police say the suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and fled on food.

While responding to the scene, two Randolph police cruisers cased at the intersection of Mitchell and Royal Streets. The officers driving were taken to a hospital with several injuries but non-life-threatening.

Police describe the suspect involved as six feet tall, wearing a short-sleeve shirt with blue or olive shorts, white and black sneakers, with black gloves and a blue Red Sox baseball hat over a ski mask.

The robbery and crash are under investigation at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

