2 recent fatal fires in Maine caused by accidents

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Fire officials in Maine say two fatal fires in the state in recent days were caused by accidents.

One of the fires was a Sabattus blaze April 12 that killed 63-year-old Darlene Shores. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire originated near a wood stove, likely when Shores was trying to light a fire.

Shores had lived alone in the home, which had been without electricity or running water for more than five years.

The other fire killed 75-year-old Richard Duley, of Anson, on April 14. The fire marshal’s office says the fire started in the home’s basement near inside stairs. Investigators found that an electrical conductor failed, causing the fire.

Neither home had a working smoke detector.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting autopsies in both cases.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)