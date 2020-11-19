WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two regional schools in Massachusetts are switching to fully remote learning due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases.

Students at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham and King Philip Regional Middle School in Norfolk will be transitioning to remote learning on Thursday and Friday after administrators were notified late Wednesday afternoon about three new positive COVID-19 cases within the district, Superintendent Paul Zinni announced.

This brings the current number of positive cases within the school district to five, Zinni added.

Due to the circumstances presented by these new positive cases, Zinni says there could be as many as 50 students who will need to self-quarantine, along with some staff members.

Remote learning will last for the remainder of the school week as nurses conduct extensive contact tracing and to allow for the buildings to be sanitized.

Anyone identified as a close contact will need to self-quarantine.

All after-school events and activities will either be remote or have been postponed, Zinni said.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to work through these issues as they are presented to us,” Zinni said. “Everyone in the district is working extremely hard to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff.”

Students are asked to follow all social distancing and other public health guidelines to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within the school system.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)