2 reported dead in small plane crash in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans authorities say two people have died in the crash of a small airplane.

The city said on its “Nola Ready” website that firefighters, emergency medical services and the police responded to the crash Friday afternoon. It says two fatalities have been confirmed.

The crash was in eastern New Orleans near the city’s Lakefront Airport, which accommodates smaller aircraft.

