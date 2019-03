WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two oyster farms were rescued a mile out of Wellfleet Harbor after their boat capsized on Tuesday.

Officials said the two fishermen were found chest deep in the freezing waters.

Both were taken to an nearby hospital for treatment of hypothermia and are expected to be OK.

