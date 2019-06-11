2 rescued after crashed SUV found teetering on edge of Middleton swimming pool

MIDDLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — An 81-year-old driver and a 72-year-old passenger were pulled from a crashed SUV moments before it plunged into a swimming pool in Middleton on Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to several calls for a car into a pool at the Ironwood condominium complex around 11:30 a.m. found a red BMW teetering on the edge of the pool deck, according to the Middleton Fire Department.

Ernie Weinerman, a resident at Ironwood, says he was first stunned by the odd sight but then relieved to learn that two women in the SUV were helped to safety.

“We’re very fortunate that it was still raining at that hour and as a result, nobody was at the pool,” he said. “A tragedy certainly was averted.”

The driver was on her way home from teaching an aerobics class when police say she hit the wrong pedal and accelerated through the pool fence.

Officials say two bystanders jumped into action and helped remove the women. The SUV then slipped off the pool deck and plunged into the water.

Louis Rossi says she talked to one of the women, who said she “barely got wet.”

A crane was called to the scene to remove the SUV from the pool.

Weinerman says he plans to ask the condo board to install a barrier to protect drivers and swimmers.

“We have had two incidents two years in a row,” he said. “I think something should be done for the safety of everybody.”

Police say no charges will be filed against the driver.

