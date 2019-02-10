2 rescued after falls on New Hampshire’s Mount Major

Officials say 19-year-old Matthew McGaunn, of Topsfield, Massachusetts, suffered a head injury when he lost traction slid about 200 feet off a trail on Saturday. It took several hours of bushwhacking to get his gurney to the bottom of the mountain, where he was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Officials say a second hiker, 26-year-old Emily Field, of Medford, Massachusetts, was injured when she slipped and fell in a separate incident.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the incidents are a stark reminder of the icy trail conditions at this time of the year. Alton and Guilford fire departments responded along with conservation officers.

