2 rescued from apartment building fire in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to rescue two people who were left trapped Wednesday when a blaze broke out at an apartment building in Newton.

Emergency officials responding around 4:30 p.m. to 405 Langley Road for two-alarm fire learned a pair of residents were stuck inside and unable to get out.

Crews managed to bring the individuals to safety as they worked to extinguish the fire. They are expected to be OK. A third person who was initially trapped but escaped without help suffered burn injuries.

The fire broke out inside a laundry room, officials said. One woman says her dog alerted her to smokey conditions, allowing her to quickly call 911.

“All of sudden she started freaking out,” the woman said of her dog. “I look over, I’m smelling smoke and there is smoke coming out of the building.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a laundry room. Residents have since been allowed back inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

