FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued from a burning home in Fitchburg on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in an apartment building on Ashburnham Street around 9:30 a.m. found smoke and fire pouring out of the building, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue two people who became trapped on the third floor.

Fire officials say it appears the fire started on the porch and spread to the rest of the home.

The two people who were rescued were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

