HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people had to be rescued from a partially submerged car and the driver was arrested for allegedly being under the influence in Hollis, New Hampshire late Saturday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Federal Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. discovered that a vehicle had gone off the road and became partially submerged in water, according to Hollis police.

Two people inside the car got themselves out before first responders arrived but two others remained inside.

Those two were removed from the vehicle and transported to local hospitals with undetermined injuries, police said.

Officers detected signs of impairment when speaking with the driver, identified as Charles Hall Allen IV, 23, police added.

He was placed under arrest on an aggravated driving while impaired charge.

Allen was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.

He has since been released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — South at a later date.

