2 rescued from scaffold near top of 50-story Oklahoma tower

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two people, believed to be window washers, have been rescued from a scaffold near the top of an approximately 850-foot (259 meters) skyscraper in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says on Twitter that the two were stranded shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday outside the 50-floor Devon Tower.

NOW: Video of a crew trapped on a swinging platform in Oklahoma City. The platform has hit part of the building. The effort is now on to get them down safely. #7News pic.twitter.com/YBcpSzKBG1 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) May 15, 2019

Firefighters managed to secure the scaffold that was dangling from the top of the building and pull the two to safety about 8:30 a.m. Video from the scene showed the scaffold banging against the building and breaking windows.

Fire officials did not immediately return phone calls for further comment. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)