2 residents, 3 firefighters hospitalized after South Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two residents and three firefighters were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a heavy blaze broke out at a home in South Boston, officials said.

Crews responding around 8 p.m. to a home on Mercer Street were greeted by heavy flames and smoke.

Firefighters ran multiple lines and have since extinguished the blaze.

Everyone who was transported from the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Fire Department.

An extensive overhaul is underway and traffic in the area is being diverted.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

