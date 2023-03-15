CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents were evaluated Wednesday morning following a gas leak at Newbury Court in Concord, according to fire officials.

Crews responding to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. found “elevated levels” of carbon monoxide in the basement.

Inbound traffic from Old Road to Nine Acre Corner was shut down just before 10 a.m. Only emergency personnel and parties going to Emerson Hospital were allowed to pass through.

Officials say some windows in the Newbury Court building remain open as firefighters vent out parts of the building.

