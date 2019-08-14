2 Revere homes evacuated due to gas leak

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - People were evacuated from two home in Revere Wednesday afternoon after following a gas leak.

Crews responding to a gas main break in the area on 296 Lincoln St. shut down gas service to the area around 3:15 in order to ensure everyone’s safety, officials say.

National Grid crews worked to contain the leak they say was caused by a third party who hit the main.

Eighteen customers were left without service.

National Grid confirms the area is now clear.

