MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Rhode Island men have died after the car they were in left the highway and crashed into trees in Mattapoisett on Friday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the highway around 11:10 a.m. found a 2012 Honda Accord that had, for reasons still under investigation, left the roadway and crashed into the median near the 32 mile marker before hitting trees, according to state police.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Pawtucket, and his passenger, also 33, of Pawtucket, were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

