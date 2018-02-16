2 Rockland High School students accused of making terroristic threats

ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - Two Rockland High School students have been arrested for allegedly threatening to commit acts of violence at the school on Friday afternoon.

Two freshman juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and disturbing a school assembly, according to authorities.

Authorities say around 1:25 p.m. that Police were notified that two males, claiming to be Rockland High School students, called 7News and said that they planned to harm people at their school. A 7News security guard called the police.

Both of the students allegedly responsible for the threat were identified, located and arrested within 30 minutes of their initial phone call, according to police.

The school sheltered in place during the investigation.

Superintendent Alan Cron praised the quick work of all involved in a statement:

“The Rockland Police Department acted quickly to respond to this threat, and the individuals are in custody,” Superintendent Cron said. “I am very pleased that our faculty and staff and the police department worked closely this afternoon, following all of the policies and procedures we have in place in the event of an emergency. What matters most is that no one was harmed today.” The investigation remains ongoing. At this time, it is not known if the threat was credible. The names of the suspects cannot be released due to their ages. The 15-year-old suspect was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. The suspects will be held and will likely be arraigned in Hingham Juvenile Court on Tuesday. I am very proud of the effort put forth today by our officers and school officials,” Chief Llewellyn said. “Thanks to an aggressive investigation, and in no small part thanks to the close working relationship between the Rockland Police Department and Rockland Public Schools, these suspects were identified quickly and arrested.”

