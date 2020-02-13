2 Rockland middle school students arrested after fight breaks out during dismissal

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) – Two girls were arrested after they got into a fight during dismissal at a middle school in Rockland on Thursday, officials said.

The two eighth-graders got into a fight during early dismissal outside Rogers Middle School, prompting several faculty and staff members and a Rockland Police Department school resource officer to try to intervene, according to a statement issued by Rockland Superintendent of Schools Alan Cron.

The girls, whose names were not released because of their ages, were placed under arrest.

No weapons were involved in the fight.

While trying to break up the fight, Rogers Middle School Principal Beth Bohn was pushed by one of the students but was not injured.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)