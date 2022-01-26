ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two separate rollover crashes, including a tractor-trailer that spilled gravel, snarled traffic on Interstate 495 in Andover on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near the Interstate 93 interchange found a tractor-trailer resting on its side next to a massive pile of gravel.

Video from SKY HD showed a front-end loader working to clean the mess. Three travel lanes were blocked off and traffic was left backed up for miles.

A motorist driving in a northbound lane also crashed and rolled over in the middle of the highway, prompting a large emergency response.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crashes.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible.

