DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Two roofers were seriously shocked Monday night when their ladder came in contact with some overhead wires.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the shock at home on Mount Pleasant Street in Derry, New Hampshire around 6:30 p.m. found the two men in cardiac arrest, according to a release issued by the fire department.

One man was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital and the second was taken to Parkland Medical Center before being transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Both are said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the incident.

