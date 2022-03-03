SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Saugus residents recently won $1 million lottery prizes on tickets purchased at stores in Malden and Lynn.

Paul Constantino hit the grand prize on his $30 “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game and Walid Geha won big on his “Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Constantino purchased his ticket at Linden Convenience on Lynn Street in Malden, while Geha purchased his ticket at Richdale on Walnut Street in Lynn.

Both stores will receive a $10,000 bonus for the ticket sales.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)