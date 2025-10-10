WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three vehicles, two school vans and one car, caught fire in a Waltham parking lot on Totten Pond Road near Milestones School Friday morning.

Officials said around 11:15 a.m., a tractor trailer took wires down and crews were unable to put out the fire due to the high voltage distribution lines still being on. The driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out and wasn’t injured.

“It was just a little tall, the wires may have been drooped down a little bit and it caught part of it, that pulled it down and set off a chain reaction,” Waltham Fire Lieutenant Mike Murphy said.

Milestones school was evacuated and power in the area was disrupted. One person was also stuck in an elevator due to the outage.

Milestones School said students were preparing for their regular pickup when the incident happened, delaying that process, but otherwise it was a normal day.

Firefighters worked with Eversource to shut down lines and make necessary repairs. Eversource said by 11:20 a.m., they had de-energized all their wires and equipment remotely and power has been restored to nearly all 600 customers originally affected.

No one was in any of the cars that caught fire and no injuries were reported.

