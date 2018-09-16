2 seek treatment after elderly housing complex catches fire in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of an elderly housing complex in Salem were evacuated from their homes after the building caught fire on Sunday.

Fire officials responding to the six-story residential building say the fire started on the second floor.

One resident, an elderly woman, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Another resident was treated for smoke injuries, but has been released.

After several hours, residents were allowed back in the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

