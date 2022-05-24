PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men have been sent to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking scheme that shipped or tried to ship an estimated 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of cocaine to the state through the postal service, federal prosecutors said.

George Mojica, 42, and Angel Delgado, 25, both of Central Falls, were sentenced Monday to seven years and five years in prison respectively, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

The defendants retrieved packages that had been delivered to homes around the state, each containing a kilogram (2.2 pounds) or more of cocaine, authorities said. The recipient names on the packages were not associated with the delivery addresses, they said.

Based on the number of intercepted packages containing cocaine, their weight, and evidence of cocaine identified by drug-sniffing dogs on discarded packaging materials, the organization is believed to have shipped or tried to ship more than 50 kilograms of cocaine to Rhode Island between January 2018 and December 2019.

Mojica pled guilty in December. Delgado pleaded guilty in January.

