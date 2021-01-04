2 separate rush hour crashes prompt lane closures on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two separate crashes caused officials to shut down two lanes of rush hour traffic on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police workers were called to the southbound side of the highway just south of a rest area and upon arrival found one car off the side of the highway.

The other crash involved two sedans and both suffered extensive damage.

Traffic jams have been reported as far back as Route 110.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crashes remains under investigation.