FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two violent crashes in Foxborough caused lane closures and traffic delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

The sole occupant of a car involved in a crash just south of exit 14 on Interstate 495 northbound was flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Officials temporarily shut down the left and middle lanes of the highway. They have since reopened.

A second crash was also reported on Interstate 95 after exit 7 in Foxborough.

The impacted vehicles were off to the side of the highway; however, the crash still created traffic backups.

The causes of both crashes remain under investigation.

All lanes open. https://t.co/veyaZe0zx8 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2019

