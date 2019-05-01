FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two violent crashes in Foxborough are causing lane closures and traffic delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

The sole occupant of a car involved in a crash just south of exit 14 on Interstate 495 northbound was flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Officials have shut down the left and middle lanes of the highway.

A second crash was also reported on Interstate 95 after exit 7 in Foxborough.

The impacted vehicles are off to the side of the highway but backups are being reported.

The cause of the crashes remain under investigation.

#MAtraffic Rte 495 N/B, south of x14 in #Foxboro, left and middle lanes closed due to serious injury crash. Operator and sole occupant transported for treatment. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)