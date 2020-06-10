2 seriously burned in Salisbury boat blaze, investigation underway

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman in their 20s were rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital Wednesday after suffering serious burns in a boat fire in Salisbury.

Fire crews were called to the Bridge Marina around 3:50 p.m. for reports of an explosion and when they arrived, the boat was fully engulfed, according to a release issued by police.

Firefighters quickly worked to begin putting out the flames and members of the Massachusetts Environmental Police, United States Coast Guard, Newburyport, Seabrook, Newbury and Amesbury fire departments all responded to the scene to assist.

The flames extended to the nearby filling station, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before significant damage was done to the station.

“Thankfully our firefighters were able to stop this fire before it caused severe damage to the fueling station. This could have been a lot worse and we wish the two injured parties a speedy recovery,” Chief Carrigan said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that there were seven people on board the boat Wednesday though it is unclear if they were all present when it ignited.

It is believed that the injured man and woman will recover.

The Salisbury Fire Department and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

The boat is a total loss.

