2 seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people ejected from a vehicle that slammed into a pole and flipped over in Methuen late Monday night have been hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a crash on Route 113 around 11 p.m. found one person pinned underneath a vehicle that had rolled over and a second victim near the scene, a Methuen police captain told 7NEWS.

Both people were transported to Lawrence General Hospital, before one of the occupants was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Their current conditions have not been released.

Police temporarily closed the road as they searched for any other potential victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

