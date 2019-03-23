2 seriously injured after car crashes into building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured Saturday when a car crashed into a building in Springfield.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash at 1125 Page Boulevard just after 12 p.m. found a white sedan that had slammed through the window of Premium Quality Auto Parts & Supplies.

Firefighters extricated two women, whose names were not released, and transported them to Baystate Medical Center.

Officals are on scene to assess the damage done to the building.

