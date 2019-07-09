2 pedestrians seriously injured after car crashes into Lynn bus stop

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured in Lynn Tuesday after a driver left the road and crashed into the bus stop they were sitting in, state police said.
Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Lynnway in the area of Harding Street about 12:30 p.m. determined that a 2009 Hyundai Accent sedan driven by a 32-year-old Lynn man had slammed into the bus stop shelter, according to state police
A 54-year-old woman who was sitting inside was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 75-year-old man who was also struck was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and to be treated for minor injuries.
Police say a 2009 Nissan Murano SUV driven by a 54-year-old Lynn man may have also been involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
