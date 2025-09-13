MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after leaping from a burning building in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Sullivan Street around 7:40 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the second and third floors of the four-story multi-family home, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Two residents were taken to area hospital after they had jump from the third floor to escape the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)