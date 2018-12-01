2 seriously injured after school bus carrying more than 20 people crashes on Route 24 in Berkley

Two adults are being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for serious injuries following a school bus crash on Route 24 near Exit 11 in Berkley.

State police say about 20 people were aboard the bus, ranging from adults to children. The bus is believed to have been carrying parents and children returning to Tiverton, Rhode Island.

All occupants are accounted for and no other serious injuries have been reported, according to police.

The bus went off the road and into the woods. A car also went off the road and police say that driver’s role in the crash is under investigation.

Victims are being transported to Charlton and Morton Hospitals.

UPDATE #3–Group on bus believed to include parents and children. Bus was returning to Tiverton, RI. Not known yet where they were coming from. Investigation ongoing. We will update when more information becomes available. https://t.co/Ah3i7VRdCC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 2, 2018

UPDATE #2 — Two adults to Rhode Island Hosp. w/serious injuries. All occupants accounted for; all other transports not believed to be serious injuries at this time. Also, passenger car also went off the road. Role of that driver in crash under investigation https://t.co/Shje47pqWl — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 2, 2018

UPDATE Approx 20 people aboard bus. Occupants range in age from adult to young children. Bus went off the road into the right shoulder into the woods. Did NOT rollover—bus remained upright. Multiple ambulances transporting victims to Charlton and Morton Hospitals. Developing. https://t.co/1utnr29rMy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 2, 2018

Rt 24 SB south of Exit 11 #Berkley, troopers on scene of school bus crash with injury. @MassDOT, Taunton & Berkley EMS on scene. Updates to follow when more information becomes available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 2, 2018

Route 24 South shut down at Exit 11 due to a bis crash. Mass casualty incident declared. — Taunton Police (@TauntonPolice) December 2, 2018

