2 seriously injured after school bus carrying more than 20 people crashes on Route 24 in Berkley

Two adults are being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for serious injuries following a school bus crash on Route 24 near Exit 11 in Berkley.
State police say about 20 people were aboard the bus, ranging from adults to children. The bus is believed to have been carrying parents and children returning to Tiverton, Rhode Island.
All occupants are accounted for and no other serious injuries have been reported, according to police.
The bus went off the road and into the woods. A car also went off the road and police say that driver’s role in the crash is under investigation.
Victims are being transported to Charlton and Morton Hospitals.
