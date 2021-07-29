EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured following a crash in Easton early Thursday morning.

An Easton police officer traveling to the Mansfield line after being advised of a vehicle traveling 80 mph through the town came upon a car that had crashed into the woods in the area of Foundry Street and Poquanticut Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Easton police.

The male operator and the female passenger were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

The vehicle sustained significant damage after taking down numerous trees.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

