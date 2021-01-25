SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Salem on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting on Perkins Street around 8:30 p.m. found two people suffering from serious injuries, according to the Salem Fire Department.

They were transported to area hospitals, where their current conditions have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

