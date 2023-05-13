COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Cohasset, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Border Street and Otis Avenue around 2:30 a.m. found a man and a woman who had been on the motorcycle when it struck a pole, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old man, was determined to have not been wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 26-year-old woman, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

They were taken to South Shore Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

