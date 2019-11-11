ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Acton on Monday morning.
Officers responding to Great Road at Meyer Hill found a car heavily damaged.
The current condition of those injured has not been released.
Police have shut down the road between Main and Harris streets amid an investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)