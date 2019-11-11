ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Acton on Monday morning.

Officers responding to Great Road at Meyer Hill found a car heavily damaged.

The current condition of those injured has not been released.

Police have shut down the road between Main and Harris streets amid an investigation.

*** Route 2A is closed *** Accident reconstruction team responding to investigate. Road is closed between Main Street and Harris Street. #ActonMA — Town of Acton, Mass. Police (@ActonMAPolice) November 11, 2019

