2 seriously injured in Dudley head-on crash

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dudley are investigating after a head-on crash that left two people seriously injured Sunday.

Officers responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a 2015 Toyota Camry and a 2010 Nissan Rouge on the bridge spanning the Quinebaug River around 9 a.m. found the two cars with heavy damage and the drivers seriously injured, according to a release issued by police.

The driver of the Camry, a 22-year-old Southbridge man, and the driver of the Rouge, a 68-year-old Connecticut resident, were both taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Their names have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

