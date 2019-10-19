2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Raynham Saturday morning, police say.

Raynham emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Thrasher Street around 10 a.m. found two passenger vehicles involved in a head-on collision and two seriously injured adult victims.

One was taken to Boston Medical Center and the other was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where they are both suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused a temporary closure of Thrasher Street between King Phillip and East Britannia Streets and re-opened at 11:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Raynham police.

