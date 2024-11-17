NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night after the vehicle they were in went off the road in Nashua, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash around 11:21 p.m. determined the car had gone down an embankment and both occupants had been ejected, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

One of the patients was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. The other was transported by ambulance.

Both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS n-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)