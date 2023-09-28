SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Sharon police officers were recently fined thousands of dollars by the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission after one officer tried to sneak the other into a high-priced suite at Gillette Stadium, officials announced.

The State Ethics Commission announced Thursday that Officers John Avelar and Robert Awad paid $8,000 and $4,000 respectively for violating the state’s conflict of interest laws.

According to the ethics commission, Awad, who had been an officer for less than a year and was in his probationary period, was working a security detail at Gillette Stadium in December of last year as the Patriots took on the Buffalo Bills for a Thursday Night Football game.

The commission said Awad agreed to get his off-duty coworker, Avelar, and a friend into the Punam Club, an exclusive suite costing thousands of dollars and only open to season ticket holders.

The commission said Awad escorted Avelar and his friend to the club, telling security Avelar was an off-duty officer.

Several minutes after entering the club, the commission said, a security supervisor asked Awad to remove Avelar and his friend.

The commission said Awad responded, saying “What’s wrong, don’t you like cops?”

Avelar and his friend eventually left the Putnam Club, officials said, and Awad was removed from his security detail.

Sharon’s police chief declined to comment on Awad and Avelar’s conduct but said in a statement “We thank the Ethics Commission for their work and their ruling today.”

“Police being accountable to those we serve and accountable to the special obligations that come with our positions is vital to maintaining public trust,” said Chief Stephen Coffey.

