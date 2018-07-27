2 shot Falmouth police officers expected to recover, suspect hospitalized

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Falmouth police officers who were shot Friday night are expected to survive their injuries and the suspect accused of shooting them is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The officers were shot while responding to a report of disorderly conduct about 5:35 p.m. on Ashley Drive, triggering a massive response from law enforcement agencies from across the region.

One of the officers was grazed in the head and the second was hit in a bulletproof vest, sources said.

Both were taken to Falmouth Hospital, where the officer grazed in the head was treated and released.

The other officer is said to be conscious, alert and expected to make a full recovery.

Neither of their names have been released.

The suspect, Malik Koval, 21, was shot four times and survived, sources said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Shooting scene on Ashley drive in Falmouth remains sealed off tonight…late details at 10 on 7 #7News pic.twitter.com/SwsJ74iYv1 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 28, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)