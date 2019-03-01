2 snowstorms to slam Massachusetts this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of an early spring does not look promising for the Bay State as residents brace for two more snowstorms during the first weekend of March.

Flakes will begin falling in southern Massachusetts just after midnight before traveling northward.

South of Boston could see six to 10 inches of snow by the time the storm moves out around 3 p.m.

The North Shore, Metro Boston, Worcester and part of Cape Cod should expect four to six inches, while 2 to 4 inches is projected for the Fitchburg and Springfield areas, Merrimack Valley and the Islands.

The Cape and the Islands will likely see a change over to sleet and freezing rain before the storm ends.

Parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol and Suffolk counties are under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents will get a brief break from the snow before flakes begin falling again around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Warmer air will create a wintry mix during the overnight hours, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet during the Monday morning commute.

The snow is projected to move out around noon on Monday.

7News meteorologist Josh Wurster says Sunday’s snowstorm is a “little stronger” compared to Saturday’s because it carries more moisture.

Stay with the 7News weather team for the latest storm updates.

