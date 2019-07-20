2 sought in connection to North End arson

The Boston Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in connection with a set fire in the North End Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of an arson in the area of 241 Hanover St. at 5 a.m. spoke to witnesses who said they saw a gasoline-ignited fire next to the building, police said. The fire was extinguished and officers searched the area for suspects but did not find anyone.

The department released photos of a man and a woman they are looking for in connection with the fire.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Fire Investigations Unit Detectives at (617) 343-3324 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800)494-TIPS.