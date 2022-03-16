BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman who were seen driving away from the scene on a fatal shooting in Brockton Tuesday night were nabbed in Virginia on Wednesday, authorities say.

Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton, and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island were pulled over while driving a blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia around noontime after a warrant was issued for their arrest, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Brockton police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting on East Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Brima Koroma of Boston suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Brockton Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Over the course of the department’s investigation, it was revealed that both Fernandes and Fontes Silie were seen driving away from the shooting scene together in a blue sedan.

They will face a rendition process in Virginia before returning to Brockton where Fernandes will be arraigned on a murder charge and Silie will be charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)