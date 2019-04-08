2 Southbridge firefighters hospitalized after fire truck hits utility pole

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Southbridge firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire truck slammed into a utility pole during a training exercise.

Video from the scene showed the damaged truck against a toppled utility pole about 8 p.m.

A lieutenant, two career firefighters, and one call firefighter was on the truck at the time of the crash.

Two members were taken to Harrington Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Southbridge Police Department and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Team.

