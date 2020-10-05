2 species of exotic ticks found in Rhode Island for first time

(WHDH) — Two species of exotic ticks have been found in Rhode Island for the first time, officials announced Monday.

Asian and Eurasian ticks have been detected on Block Island, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said in a news release.

DNA and morphological characteristics confirmed the ticks were not previously found in the Ocean State, according to researchers.

Dr. Danielle M. Tufts, a former research scientist at Columbia University, identified the tick species as the Asian longhorned tick while conducting a study on Block Island over the summer.

“The finding on Block Island is notable because this tick is not known to exist outside of its home range,” DEM said.

The longhorned tick is said to be a serious threat to livestock in the area.

“It poses a risk to New England livestock because it can attach itself to various warm-blooded animals to feed. If too many ticks attach to one animal, the loss of blood can kill the animal,” DEM added.

The ticks can also affect wildlife, hunters, and their dogs, and spread a variety of diseases.

To prevent the transfer of ticks to new sites, DEM recommends that hunters and hikers take the following precautions:

Apply tick repellents to exposed skin and clothing

Spray permethrin-containing products on outer clothing, including shoes. Permethrin should not be used directly on skin

Check clothing and exposed skin prior to moving from one area to another

Wear light colored long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Conduct body checks immediately after returning from outdoor activities in tick-infested areas

The adult longhorned tick is brown in color and can grow to the size of a pea when it is engorged with blood.

The tick was first found in the United States in New Jersey in 2017.

