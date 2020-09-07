(WHDH) — People living in New England won’t have to travel far to enjoy beautiful fall foliage this upcoming season.

USA Today 10Best named two spots in New England among the best destinations for fall foliage.

The White Mountains in New Hampshire placed fourth overall, attracting millions of visitors from around the globe each September and October.

One of the best places to for leaf peeping in the White Mountains is along the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway, according to USA Today.

Stowe, Vermont came in sixth overall, boasting amazing foliage in the Green Mountains.

Leaf peepers are encouraged to drive along the Green Mountain Byway between the towns of Waterbury and Stowe.

The best overall place for fall foliage is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, USA Today reported. This was followed by Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania.

