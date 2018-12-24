2 Springfield men facing charges after loaded gun, drugs found during motor vehicle stop in Charlton

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Springfield men are facing weapons and drug charges following a motor vehicle stop in Charlton, police say.

A state police trooper pulled over a white Lexus about 11:30 p.m. for motor vehicle violations on Route 90 westbound in front of the Charlton Service Plaza and noticed the driver, Omar Brown, 40, of Springfield, moving his hands about his body as if trying to conceal or retrieve something, state police say.

As an officer attempted to frisk Brown for weapons, he tried to kick the officer in the leg and elbow him in the chest before fleeing on foot toward the service plaza, according to police..

The officer pursued Brown down two ravines, through two water culverts, and over a jersey barrier while repeatedly ordering him to stop, police say.

Brown ignored the officer’s orders and continued to run in the grass alongside the exit ramp from the service plaza, according to police.

The officer eventually caught up to Brown, ordered him to the ground, and took him into custody.

Police say Brown was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (subsequent offense), possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, firearm violation with three prior violent/drug convictions, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and marked lanes violation.

The front passenger, David Brown, 40, of Springfield, was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

A search of the vehicle yielded 132 grams of marijuana, a fully-loaded Taurus .38 Special snub nose revolver with five rounds in the cylinder, and $570 in U.S. currency, according to police.

Simultaneously, a K-9 tracked the route of Omar Brown’s flight and recovered a small black pouch containing 30 grams of cocaine, police say.

Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

